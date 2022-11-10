The Belgium coach Roberto Martinez today announced the list of 26 players who will play the World Cup in Qatar, which includes the Inter Milan striker and the Red Devils’ all-time top scorer, Romelu Lukaku, despite being injured.

“He is receiving treatment. Until November 22, 24 hours before our first game, he has the opportunity to get in top shape,” Martínez told a press conference.

(You can read: James Rodríguez ‘flies’ in Greece: outstanding first prize with Olympiacos).

The Spanish coach added that it is difficult for Lukaku to play the group stage against Canada, Morocco and Croatia on November 23 and 27 and December 1, respectively, but that he does believe that he can play that “second World Cup” that starts with the direct qualifiers.

“He is a very important player for the Red Devils,” said the coach, who also summoned the Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard, despite the fact that he barely gets playing time, the goalkeeper of the same club Thibaut Courtois, the Atlético de Madrid winger Madrid Yannick Carrasco and the mattress midfielder Axel Witsel or the Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

(More news: Was it because of Shakira? Piqué confirms the reasons for his unexpected retirement from football).

Lukaku, that at 29 years old he is the footballer who has scored the most goals with Belgium (68 goals in 102 games) has had physical problems since the start of the season. The center forward returned to competition on October 25 against Viktoria Plzen and scored a crucial goal, but in the game on the 29th of that month against Sampdoria he suffered from the hamstring in his left thigh and headed to Antwerp (Belgium) to be treated.

Martínez had said that he would not call his reference striker for Qatar 2022 if his recovery plan did not foresee that he would be available to play at least one of the three group stage matches against Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

However, when announcing the list, he was more cautious about that possibility and pointed out that it will be necessary to see how the footballer evolves.

Although there were no doubts about his inclusion in the squad, Hazard’s performance raises doubts, since he barely counts for Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

(More news: Ecuador rules out doing the Copa América 2024, and Colombia?).

“For Eden it is a unique opportunity to have fun with his football and show what he can do,” Martinez said when asked about his captain. The coach explained that when choosing a player he measures three elements: commitment, quality, “which never goes away”, and experience, and assured that he sees Hazard “more committed than ever”, with a talent that He is well known and has great experience.

“What we have to achieve is for him to be in top form” and “show the world the player we have in Belgium,” said the coach who supported the Red Devils to the third position of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

EFE

More news