The third season of the eSerie A Tim, the official electronic sports competition organized by Lega Serie A and played exclusively on Ea Sports Fifa 23, has started from Udine. The first appointment, with official presentation of the championship, took place at auditorium of the Dacia Arena.

There are 14 teams involved in the competition, each of which consists of two professional players and a third element, who came out of the qualifying rounds reserved for amateurs. Last year to win the title of Italian champion of the eSerie A Tim was Torino. Marketing manager Alberto Elia was present for Lega Serie A and vice president Stefano Campoccia for Udinese Calcio.

SPECIAL GUESTS

The evening ended with Udinese players Gerard Deulofeu, Jean Victor Makengo, Jaka Bijol and Lazar Samardzic facing each other in a tournament. Samardzic was the winner. “Maybe I’m stronger at Fifa than in reality,” joked the German midfielder. It is played in a different field but for Deulofeu it makes no difference. “I always want to win,” said the Catalan. Less talkative Bijol and Makengo, who both promise to improve both on the pitch and in Fifa statistics. There are two days left before the match against Napoli, which will close the first part of the season, and it was Samardzic and Deulofeu who commented on the difficulties of the match: “We work every day to win. The goal does not change – said the first -. We know that will not be easy. Napoli are a very strong team, we will have to pay attention to Osimhen, a very strong forward. ” Samardzic also has the same idea: “There is the awareness of going to face a strong team, both for how they play and for the quality players they have. But we too are very strong, we can make a good performance and bring points. at home”.