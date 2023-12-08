Brussels (agencies)

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter said that Brussels wants to prevent the entry of Israeli settlers from the occupied West Bank who are involved in violence against Palestinians. The European Union condemned the increase in settler violence since October 7, and the United States this week began implementing a visa ban on people accused of involvement in the violence.

De Sutter wrote on the “X” platform: “Violent settlers will be banned from entering Belgium, and I will suggest that Belgium supports the European Union’s implementation of a broader travel ban.” Israelis do not need a visa to enter the Schengen area, of which Belgium is a part, and they can stay there for up to 90 days.

But government spokesman Barend Leyts said, “Belgium will ask the European Council to add settlers who committed violent acts to the Schengen information database to prevent them from entering.”

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Wednesday that Belgium will work with the United States to impose sanctions on individuals who harm peace in the West Bank.