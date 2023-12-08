Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

The period of electoral silence began yesterday in Egypt and will continue for two days, in preparation for the start of the voting process to elect the President of the Republic, tomorrow, Sunday, December 10, and will continue until nine in the evening, Tuesday, December 12, according to the Egyptian Al-Ahram newspaper.

In accordance with the beginning of the period of electoral silence, the electoral campaigns of the candidates are scheduled to stop advertising through television interviews, mass conferences, and other media outlets, and during the period of electoral silence, all forms of propaganda activities for the candidates are prohibited. Four candidates are competing for the seat of the President of the Republic in the electoral race: the current President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the head of the Republican People’s Party Hazem Omar, the head of the Wafd Party Abdel-Sanad Yamama, and the head of the Egyptian Democratic Party Farid Zahran, according to the same source. The National Elections Authority announced that voting will take place in 9,367 electoral headquarters, including schools and youth centers, with 11,631 subcommittees, under the supervision of 15,000 judges.

The presidential elections will be held in Egypt on December 10, 11 and 12 from nine in the morning until nine in the evening local time, and the final result will be announced after the end of the voting and counting process on the 18 of the same month. According to a statement by the official Egyptian Information Service, last Thursday, “The first phase of the presidential elections outside Egypt was completed during the period from December 1 to 3 in 137 electoral committees distributed over 121 countries,” while the final results of the elections abroad will be announced with the announcement of the results of the internal vote. The presidential elections are supervised by “4 international organizations and 62 Egyptian civil society organizations and associations, represented by 22,540 followers, in addition to 14 foreign organizations and associations, represented by 220 followers.”

It is also followed by 67 diplomats representing 24 foreign embassies in Egypt, 77 Egyptian media outlets, and 109 foreign media outlets from 33 countries, represented by 526 press correspondents, including 426 residents of Egypt and 100 visitors, according to the same source. President Sisi has been in power since 2014, when he ruled for a first term between 2014 and 2018, then a second term between 2018 and 2024, when the duration of the presidential term was increased by a constitutional amendment from 4 to 6 years. According to Article 140, amended in 2019, of the Egyptian Constitution, “The elected president may not assume the presidency for more than two consecutive presidential terms,” which allows Sisi to assume the position if he wins until 2030.