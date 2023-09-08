Friday, September 8, 2023
Electricity price | Electricity is almost free on Saturday – the graphic shows hourly prices

September 8, 2023
On Saturday, the taxable average price of electricity on the exchange is about 0.9 cents per kilowatt hour.

Exchange electricity is really cheap on Saturday. The daily average tax price is less than one cent per kilowatt hour. The average price is about 0.9 cents per kilowatt hour.

Saturdays are described well by the fact that, even at its most expensive, electricity costs only about 2.1 cents per kilowatt hour including taxes.

On Saturday morning, the taxable price of electricity will be at zero for several hours.

Saturday’s cheap price is partly explained by wind power production. According to Fingrid’s wind power forecast, wind turbines produce more than 2,000 megawatt hours of electricity every hour from midnight to eight in the morning.

Exchange electricity has cost an average of 6.3 cents per kilowatt hour in September.

