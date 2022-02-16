On August 19, 20 & 21, anyone who loves classic racing can once again descend on the sloping street circuit of Gedinne for the Belgian Classic T(rophy).

And if these beautiful words from organizer Eddy De Keyser, vice president of the organizing club CRMBdon’t make you dream away instantly, we don’t know anymore either…

“Gedinne, a lovely village on the edge of a nice cozy paddock. At that paddock: a beautiful road that ascends and descends, which turns from left to right to eventually return to where it started due to the logic of the bends. And that’s a good thing, especially if you want to take the bike for a spin. And if you want to run several laps in succession, you can even speak of a competition; a beautiful and exciting match, where you can compete against each other. Because everyone wants to be the first to cross the finish line, it sometimes gets very hot. And these sudden overheating causes people to become thirsty, which gave some people the idea to build a tent with tables and chairs and a bar.”

We are already counting down…

Photography Jonathan Godin – Illustration Belgian Classic T