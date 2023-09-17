“Unfortunately the last few months have been really complicated, I lost 7 kilos”. So Belen Rodriguez responded in her comments to one of her posts on Instagram to those who were worried about her visible weight loss. To reassure fans she then added: “I’m eating like crazy.”

In fact, it wasn’t a very simple period for the showgirl. The presenter found herself, presumably betrayed, without her her beloved Stefano De Martino, father of their little Santiago. With Elio Lorenzoni she now seems to have found her smile again, but her suffering was such as to create a lot of stress, including physical stress. Her weight loss worried thousands of fans who realized that something was wrong and with her words the long-awaited confirmation arrived.