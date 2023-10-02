‘Read, Think, Imagine’, the cultural program that encompasses cinema, essays, history, children’s and youth literature and poetry, yesterday presented its programming for the last quarter of the year.

In the field of essays, proper names stand out, such as that of the columnist and literary critic of LA VERDAD Pepe Pérez-Muelas, who will present ‘Homo viator’. The discovery of the world through travelers’; Pedro Egea Bruno, will present the first volume of a larger work, ‘Mediterranía. History of the coast of the Region of Murcia in the 20th century’, which deals with the period of Alfonso XIII; and the renowned writer Belén Gopegui will close the program, presenting her latest essay ‘The Murmur: Self-Help as a Novel, a Case of Confabulation’, with which the program will close.

Poetry will have its space with the presentation of the collection of poems ‘Macetas en mi terrace’, by the writer María Soledad Puche, which collects poems written throughout her life inspired by nature and heritage. In addition, Paco Carreño, a poet and professor based in the Region, will present his latest collection of poems ‘Realidad’ through a new publishing imprint from Cartagena, La Nube de Piedra. María Teresa Cervantes will talk about ‘In the Grays of the Rhine’, a collection of poems of fifty-eight poems that focus on the German river and are accompanied by the memory of the painter Manfred Weil.

Pedro María Egea

Presentation of the book ‘Mediterranía’. October 25. 8:00 p.m. Mediterranean Foundation.

Maria Teresa Cervantes

Presentation of the book ‘In the Grays of the Rhine’. November 8th. 7:30 p.m. Josefina Soria Library. The Luzzy.

Belen Gopegui

Presentation of the book ‘The Murmur. Self-help as a novel, a case of conspiracy’. Decembre 19th. 8:00 p.m. Josefina Soria Library. The Luzzy.

This quarter, in addition, the reissue of ‘Libro de Loas’, by Antonio Oliver Belmás, will be presented, one of his most original works that broke with the aesthetic currents of the time of its publication (1947).

The author María Victoria Martín completes the lyric program with the presentation of ‘With the joyful sadness of the olive tree. Talking about Miguel Hernández with Carmen Conde’ and ‘Francisco Henares, the value of the word’, in which more than thirty works are compiled that address the Cartagena native’s long research career.

The book focused on inner thinking and self-care by the writer Elena Cantero, ‘Spirituality at street level’, is also presented. Integrating consequences’; and that of Angely Cervantes, author of ‘Age Without Fear’, a book that seeks to change the paradigm of population aging.

The youngest will find their place in the world of letters thanks to titles such as ‘Captain Mediaoreja’s Treasure’, by Manuel Ortuño, which follows the story of a boy who lives with his robot brother on an asteroid; and ‘Witchypop’, by the young writer Natalia Belchi, who will bring the Book Fair closer to ‘Read, Think, Imagine’, with the presentation of her book.

Seven feature films



Cinema will be represented with seven feature films, chosen in collaboration with the FICC and the Alliance Française. On the one hand, the Luzzy Ficcmoteca brings new contemporary auteur film titles in their original version with subtitles, such as ‘The Blue Caftan’, ‘The Eight Mountains’ and ‘Creatura’.

Also, on October 6, Spanish Cinema Day will be celebrated, dedicated this year to the singer, dancer and actress, Lola Flores. The Department of Culture, in collaboration with the FICC, joins this initiative of the Ministry of Culture.

The Fetinema Junior, the French-speaking film festival in collaboration with the Alliance Française, will feature the screening of three titles in their original version with subtitles and themes focused on younger audiences. The El Luzzy auditorium will screen ‘Chien Purri, la vie à Paris’, ‘Animal’, and ‘La Traversée’.

The programming was presented yesterday in an event that included the delegate councilor for Culture, Nacho Jáudenes, the president of the FICC, Nacho Ros, the director of the French Alliance, Hélenè Audouit, the historian and editor Francisco Velasco and the head of the libraries municipal, Mari Carmen Rodal.