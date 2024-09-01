Belarus to Test History Textbook with Section on 2020 Protests and Elections

In the upcoming school year, Belarus will test a new history textbook for 11th grade schools. This was reported to the ONT TV channel reported Head of the Ministry of Education of the Republic Andrei Ivanets.

“Those schools that were in the pilot last year will also study a new subject in the 11th grade from September 1, using a new textbook. And the events of 2020 are reflected there with all the grades: why and who wanted to commit a coup d’etat,” the minister said.

Ivanets emphasized that the new history textbook will contain information about the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly and the introduction of a single voting day for elections in the country. He also noted that the history of Belarus will be studied in the context of world history.

Earlier, Belarusian MP Igor Marzalyuk stated that in any school, including Russian-language schools, the history of Belarus, social studies and geography should be taught in Belarusian. The politician assures that he is “for true bilingualism and, of course, for the preservation of the Belarusian language.”