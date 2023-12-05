Belarus | The Belarusian Red Cross participated in transporting Ukrainian children to Belarus – membership on hiatus

The Belarusian Red Cross refused to fire its leader.

International Red Cross says that he suspended the membership of Belarus, because the head of the Belarusian Red Cross Dzmitri Shautsou said last summer that the organization had actively participated in transporting Ukrainian children from the areas occupied by Russia in Ukraine to Belarus. Told about it news agency AP.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, or IFRC, suspended Belarus’ membership after it refused to fire its leader.

The federation had given the Belarusian Red Cross until November 30 to fire Shautsou, who is accused of violating the Red Cross’ standards of neutrality and integrity.

Both Ukraine and the Belarusian opposition condemned the transportation of children from Ukraine to Belarus as an illegal deportation.

On Friday in its release, the IFRC said that in addition to suspending the membership of the Belarusian Red Cross, it will not be granted any funding for the time being.

Šautsou described the IFRC’s decision as “completely politicized” in his comments to the Belarusian news agency. According to him, his purpose was to ensure that the children who achieved a better health status in Belarus could get home safely.