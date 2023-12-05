Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The FDP wants to stop the increase in citizens’ money because of the billion-dollar gap in the traffic light government’s federal budget. On ZDF, an expert explains the major hurdles.

Berlin – The Federal Constitutional Court has confiscated the traffic light government’s budget. The coalition made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP has to save 17 billion euros, which is why they are not only arguing about the debt brake.

Cancel the citizen’s benefit increase due to a budget gap? Constitutional lawyer says no

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (The Greens) and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) have been sitting together for days. Solutions have to be found. The FDP recently called for the increase in citizens’ benefits for the unemployed to be canceled. According to Lindner’s party, this could save an estimated 3.4 billion euros.

To explain: From January 2024, single citizens’ benefit recipients will receive 563 euros per month instead of the previous 502 euros, and the rent and heating costs will also be paid by the state. 5.5 million people in this country are considered recipients. But: Can the traffic light coalition simply revoke the already decided 12 percent increase in citizens’ money so quickly under constitutional law. No, says constitutional lawyer Prof. Joachim Wieland and provides the reasons afterwards.

Analysis of citizens’ money: ZDF journalist Marietta Slomka in conversation with constitutional lawyer Prof. Joachim Wieland. © Screenshot ZDF media library

Citizens’ allowance is being increased in Germany: expert sees “catch-up effect”

“Politics has little influence on it. The Federal Constitutional Court has actually set very strict requirements for ensuring the minimum subsistence level: This has to be done promptly, it has to be transparent. You have to be able to understand it. And all of this is derived from the guarantee of human dignity, which guarantees everyone in Germany that they do not have to go hungry, do not have to freeze and have a roof over their head,” explained the university professor for public law, financial and tax law at the German University for administrative sciences Speyer in “heute journal” on ZDF.

You can never derive an amount in cents and euros from the Basic Law, Wieland continued, and in an interview with ZDF journalist Marietta Slomka, he did not accept the recently weakened inflation as an argument for the FDP initiative. “There isn’t much leeway because inflation was already well advanced last year before the citizen’s allowance was adjusted. This year there will be a certain catch-up effect,” explained the 72-year-old legal scholar, referring to the year 2024.

Budget savings on citizens’ money? Expert explains case law on ZDF

In principle, due to the requirements of the constitution and the Federal Constitutional Court, citizens’ money is “hardly suitable for saving a lot of money,” said Wieland, referring to the traffic light coalition’s need to save money. Citizens’ money is protected by the Basic Law, i.e. the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany, insofar as it is aimed at the needs of “someone who has little money.” He has to spend a lot of money on food, which has become expensive. “For electricity, which has become expensive,” he explained: “This is a special calculation, but it is intended to meet the needs of the people whose subsistence level is at stake here.”

Under pressure: Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, from left). © IMAGO/dts news agency

In other words: If the “traffic light” wants to get access to citizens’ money at such short notice, there is a risk of new trouble with the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe. In any case, the time is now too short for such a complex measure, Wieland explained in the “heute journal”: “It is no longer conceivable by January 1st. A new regulation could be introduced no earlier than April 1st, perhaps June 1st. And that would have a significant administrative burden because something would have to be canceled or paid retroactively.”

Citizens’ allowance increase from January 2024: Job centers have prepared for this

To put things into perspective: The job centers that control the payment of social benefits had recently adjusted their work to the new standard rate. And finally, there are public holidays and vacation for many employees over Christmas and New Year’s Eve. In Wieland’s assessment, “change is only for (the household, d. Red.) 2025 realistically, within the limited framework that the constitution allows”. (pm)