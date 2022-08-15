Belarusian Prime Minister Golovchenko said that the West is signaling readiness to cooperate

Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko said that Western countries are receiving signals about their readiness to cooperate with Minsk. This is reported by the TV channel ONT.

In his opinion, politicians who advocate sanctions will “be sobered up” in the future. He added that over the past six months, “Belarus’s exports to the so-called unfriendly countries amounted to $3.5 billion.”

Golovchenko stressed that the sanctions against Russia and Belarus rebound against the West. He believes that European countries are preparing for the hardest winter.

Refuse gas, do not refuse, wash less often, do not turn on air conditioners, and so on. Belarusian fuel wood, pellets would help solve this issue for the population. Therefore, I think that very soon we will see certain changes. A person always votes, as they say, with a refrigerator Roman Golovchenko Prime Minister of Belarus

Western sanctions and trade

The European Union (EU) and the United States have imposed five packages of sanctions on Belarus for dispersing rallies, harassing the opposition, forced landing of a Ryanair plane and a migration crisis at the border.

Despite this, Golovchenko noted, Belarus continues to trade with the countries of the European Union, and in some cases, in the first half of 2022, exports of products even increased.

Poland, the Czech Republic, Spain and several other countries have increased the purchase of our products Roman Golovchenko Prime Minister of Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for trade with Western countries under sanctions. According to the head of state, Belarus “shouldn’t leave the European Union under any circumstances,” since for it it is “the closest neighbor.”

Half of us there, in my opinion, worked on export. You have to work with them. The fury of politicians is already receding into the background. Business is business See also CAS rejects IOC appeal: Kamila Valieva can stay in Beijing despite positive doping test Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

In addition, as Valery Revenko, head of the department of international military cooperation of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, said, Belarus does not refuse cooperation with NATO states in certain areas. He also noted that NATO and Belarus already have a successful experience of cooperation: peacekeeping and linguistic training.

There are areas in which we normally worked and cooperated until a certain time and which are insensitive to ensuring our security. Valery Revenko Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus

At the same time, he stressed that Brussels should take into account the allied nature of relations between Moscow and Minsk.

Related materials:

Belarus and Russia

In early August, Lukashenka announced his intention to build the closest alliance between Minsk and Moscow.

By preserving the independence of Russia and Belarus, we will be able to build such an alliance that both federal and confederal states, and maybe even unitary states can envy See also Canada suspends Emergencies Act after protests over vaccine passports end Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

In recent months, exports from Belarus to Russia have grown at a record high. In June, it reached a historic high – the country increased its supplies to a record two billion dollars a month.

According to Golovchenko, the Belarusian government has decided to create a port in the north-west of Russia for transshipment of large volumes of all types of cargo: mineral fertilizers, timber and rolling cargo, container transportation.

The project will be up and running in the very near future. By the end of this year for sure Roman Golovchenko Prime Minister of Belarus

At the moment, Belarus is cooperating with nine Russian ports in different seas, for the republic there are special tariffs that are beneficial for the two states.