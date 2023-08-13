The United States is not interested in a quick settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. This was stated by Chinese Ambassador to Germany Wu Ken, the newspaper reported on August 12. Berliner Zeitung.

The diplomat recalled that Beijing is negotiating with Washington on important international issues.

“But my impression is that the Americans, although they play a special role in European security, are not really interested in a quick political solution,” he added.

Wu noted that without the active participation of the United States, it is impossible to solve the Ukrainian crisis. “Gazeta.Ru”.

The Chinese ambassador noted that the crisis in Ukraine is complex and has a devastating effect on the international situation. Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly said that any attempt to find a peaceful way out of the crisis should be supported, he concluded.

Earlier, on August 9, ten US senators wrote to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressing concern that the administration of US President Joe Biden welcomes China’s involvement in a diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

In turn, the president of the American University in Moscow, Professor Eduard Lozansky, noted that the concern of American senators about China’s diplomatic mediation is due to the fact that Beijing has a different position on the Ukrainian issue.

China at the end of February presented its plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. In it, Beijing called on all parties to stop hostilities, abandon the Cold War mentality and start peace negotiations, declaring its readiness to provide a platform for the meeting.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region.