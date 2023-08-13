The weather, say Janka (40) and Jacob (46) Klaver, will keep them busy this summer, yes. The Frisian couple got into the car with their children on holiday a week ago. “We had actually booked a campsite in eastern Slovenia,” says Janka, sitting under the awning of their caravan. But the very morning they left, reports of storms, severe flooding and landslides came from that very region. “At Emmen we decided to turn north instead of south.”

The family was not immune from storms. They ended up in storm Hans, which hit parts of Scandinavia earlier this week. The family spent the first days of vacation in southern Sweden. Janka was awakened at night by hours of pouring rain and howling wind. “I was afraid that a tree would fall on us, or that everything would flood.” Luckily it didn’t get that far. The family drove on and since this weekend has been at a campsite in Hedesunda, two hours’ drive north of the Swedish capital Stockholm.

Storm Hans lasted about four days and did cause damage elsewhere. In western Sweden, a train derailed due to strong gusts of wind and several rivers, such as the Gota in Gothenburg, burst their banks. Throughout Scandinavia, villages were flooded and electricity was lost locally.

A dam burst in Norway; at least a thousand local residents had already been evacuated before then. The Swedish Meteorological Institute SMHI warned on Saturday for flood risk in large parts of the country. Also in Hedesunda. The Scandinavian storm follows a series of European weather extremes: flooding in Slovenia, hailballs in northern Italy and extreme heat in the south.

Heavy rainfall

For Scandinavian standards, storm Hans was “very unusual,” says SMHI meteorologist Erik Hojgard-Olsen. “We do have rain showers in the summer, but we hardly ever see heavy rainfall and a storm lasting for days in August.”

The meteorologist does not dare to say with certainty that Hans was caused by climate change, although that is plausible. And it is also clear that climate change will cause severe summer storms in Scandinavia more often. “That fits in with the trend that the IPCC climate panel has already established: wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas are getting drier.”

The Swedish Meteorological Institute has made calculations for this increase in rainfall, based on IPCC forecasts. In the most favorable scenario, there will be about 4 to 8 millimeters of rain per month more than now, depending on the region. In the most unfavorable scenario, the meteorologists assume 10 to 12 millimeters.

Professor of tourism Matthias Fuchs, from Mid Sweden University in Östersund, thinks that this should also change tourism in the northern countries. “On the one hand, there must be technologies that can better predict such extreme weather. On the other hand, companies in the sector must take extra measures to protect their guests. Especially in Scandinavia, where many holidays are based outside.” For example, campsites could build more houses where they can accommodate guests in an emergency.

The professor thinks it is even more important to also tackle the core of climate change through tourism. He is a fan of so-called ‘ecotourism’: traveling locally as much as possible, causing as little damage to nature and the environment as possible, and a strong emphasis on the use of local products. “As long as it is not a gimmick, not a greenwashing of companies, ecotourism can really contribute to the fight against climate change, says Fuchs. “But an important part of that is also that we have to get rid of growth.” More and more holidays, and more and more profit for the tourism sector, do not fit into this model, according to Fuchs.

With this, Fuchs joins a Dutch colleague, professor of sustainable tourism Paul Peeters of the Breda University of Applied Sciences, who this weekend NRC said the current way of holidaying “is not sustainable”. According to Peeters and other researchers, affordable flying holidays for everyone are simply not realistic on a planet with finite raw materials.

Poplars

Almost all guests at the leafy campsite in Hedesunda, surrounded by tens of meters high poplars and located on Lake Hedesundafjärden, are covered this Saturday morning. The worst of the storm has passed, but it still rains from time to time. They’ve never seen it as bad as this season, say camping owners Renata Kunz and Meindert Hamstra. Nineteen years ago, the couple moved from Mijdrecht to Hedesunda to open the campsite. In the high season, the majority of their guests are Dutch: about 70 percent, they estimate.

“The amount of rain this week was really exceptional,” says Hamstra. He shows a video on his phone. A lawn of tens of square meters in size has been filled with water. They managed to get the water out with a pump, but even now at least thirty of the eighty camping spots are unusable. Too swampy to pitch a tent.

You will no longer find guests at their campsite who are not used to going on a summer holiday in Sweden, says Hamstra. “This season we had quite a few families who said: it’s so hot in southern Europe, now we’re going to the north,” he says. Laughing: “But through all the rain I have seen many of those people heal from that idea.”

“It’s a different holiday here. If you’re looking for cute villages and pretty streets in the South of France, well, you’re not at the right place,” says Kunz. The emphasis is on being outdoors, going into nature. “All the activities we organize here actually require sun, or at least dryness. Viking tours for children, for example, fishing competitions, nature tours.”

The guests who are still at the campsite are a bit fed up with the rain. Sitting in the camper or tent for days on end is nothing – especially with small children. But many still find it better than the heat of the south of Europe and plan to head north again next year.

Jeanet ten Dolle (56), for example: she and her family had to move their caravan and tent twice in the middle of the night due to storm Hans, because everything was flooded with water. They had, they saw the morning after, been standing in a pit. “I literally heard the water swirling under my bed,” she says. “But I really shouldn’t think about heat. With a degree of 20 to 25 you make me the happiest.”