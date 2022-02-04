Friday, February 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Beijing Olympics Snooze in Ikea and sing in the park – HS correspondent Mari Manninen’s video series reveals the finest and strangest aspects of the Olympic city

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 4, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Abroad|Beijing Olympics

Watch a new video every morning on hs.fi.

Chinese veteran Mari Manninen shows the aspects of Beijing’s everyday life that he loves and marvels at. According to Marin, experience the wonders of Beijing every morning during the Olympics at hs.fi.

The first video today, Friday, tells the story of parks in Beijing where people sing, dance, work out or even go around a tree. There is only a limit to the imagination in park hobbies.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will see a dragon dance and celebrate the fresh Year of the Tiger. On Sunday, we go to sleep in Ikea, Beijing. It’s local fun on the weekends.

#Beijing #Olympics #Snooze #Ikea #sing #park #correspondent #Mari #Manninens #video #series #reveals #finest #strangest #aspects #Olympic #city

See also  Emission targets Oil company Exxon updates its emissions target, in the future the target will also apply to individual barrels
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Police to install thousands of cameras in Almaty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.