Kazakh police will install 3,000 CCTV cameras in Alma-Ata. The police will have access to surveillance of crowded places and courtyards of houses, informs media center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic.

The police of Kazakhstan, together with the installation of additional cameras, intends to implement the project of the Unified Video Surveillance System in the metropolis, which will allow the security forces to control the situation in the city. “If earlier only the status of road safety was mainly monitored, then from 2020 the Center began to plunge into the status of movements in crowded places, courtyards and adjacent territories, police strongholds. In the next 2 years, we plan to integrate cameras with the mall and other private property,” the police said.

According to Interior Ministry officials, they are installing cameras for the safety of city residents. Between January 4 and 7, 2022, during the riots in Kazakhstan, protesters disabled 304 police cameras. At the moment they have already been restored.

Riots in Kazakhstan in January 2022 led to the death of 225 people, another 4.5 thousand people were injured. Started due to economic problems, they quickly turned into pogroms and looting. Alma-Ata suffered the most – the mayor’s office in the city was burned down and many private houses and shops were robbed.

Although the situation in the republic has returned to normal, there are new reasons for protests in Kazakhstan. The head of the Eurasian Analytical Club, Nikita Mendkovich, spoke about the campaign against the transfer of the university in the North Kazakhstan region to the Americans.