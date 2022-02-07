Beijing Olympics Let’s go by subway – hundreds and hundreds of kilometers

HS correspondent Mari Manninen’s daily video series reveals the finest and strangest aspects of the Olympic city

Chinese veteran Mari Manninen shows the aspects of Beijing’s everyday life that she loves and marvels at. According to Marin, experience the wonders of Beijing every morning during the Olympics at hs.fi.

Now we go to the metro, which is quite an experience for a Finn.

Tomorrow we will learn to blow sugar pigs.

Previous parts:

Part 1: In the park

Part 2: At a tiger party

Part 3: In bed