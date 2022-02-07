German political scientist Alexander Rahr advised the German chancellor to think about the idea of ​​dissolving NATO, since the North Atlantic Alliance is not coping with its task of ensuring security in Europe. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“It is necessary to dissolve the unnecessary NATO and resurrect the OSCE, which is a true pan-European security architecture,” the political scientist wrote. In his opinion, Scholz needs to “find the strength in himself to prove himself as a true European, and finally emancipate himself from the dictates of the Anglo-Saxons.”

Rahr also believes that the new German chancellor will not agree to Ukraine’s entry into the alliance and will not override the veto of her predecessor, Angela Merkel.

Earlier, Olaf Scholz said that today the issue of joining the alliance of new Eastern European countries is not on the NATO agenda. It was also reported that Germany would not supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, Berlin’s position on this issue remains unchanged.