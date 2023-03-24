Beijing Express, Federica Pellegrini and Giunta ask Italian tourists to offer the hotel. Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore…

One of the rules of Beijing Express is that traveling couples can be accommodated for free at the home of the locals, alternatively they can find someone who pays for a hotel for them.

In the third episode of the journey (on Sky and streaming on NOW, always available on demand)two couples have shown two different approaches to finding a place to spend the night: the Newlyweds Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta they managed to get paid for a room in a hotel from some Italian tourists found by chance, the Italian Americans Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore instead they tried to capitalize on Joe’s MasterChef judging popularity… popularity that evidently doesn’t reach as far as India.

Watch the video (Credit – Images courtesy of Sky). Beijing Express, official website

Beijing Express 2023 third episode: eliminated the couple Maria Rosa Petolicchio-Andrea Di Piero

Third stage of Beijing Express on the via delle Indie (Sky Original show produced by Banijay Italia): the competing couples, led by Costantino Della Gherardesca and Enzo Miccio, they covered 438 kilometres, from Hampi, the pearl of Karnataka, to the Chamundi Hill of Mysore, the final finish line of the episode. And here a final twist took place, with an elimination that surprised all the couples: the Activists Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizio (Federippi)winners of the episode, have decided to eliminate the educated couple formed by Maria Rosa Petolicchio and Andrea Di Piero saving the lawyers Alessandra Demichelis and Lara Picardi.

TV ratings, Beijing Express share is close to 2%

The new installment of Beijing Express – Sky Original production by Banijay Italia – broadcast on Sky Uno/+1 and on demand on Thursday 23 March, recorded an average viewership of 444,000 (with a 1.8% share and 845,000 contacts), a figure that is growing by + 3% compared to last week. On social networks, thanks to almost 90 thousand social interactions and almost 100 thousand total interactions (+39% and +33% respectively compared to the previous season), it was the most commented non-sports content of prime-time and #BeijingExpress it was, during the broadcast, the most used hashtag on social networks excluding those related to sport (Sources: Talkwalker SCR; Trends24.in). For last week’s episode, in the seven days, the average viewers were 1 million 171 thousand viewers (with almost 2.3 million unique contacts), triple compared to Thursday when it had scored 432 thousand average viewers.

Beijing Express 2023, the story of the third episode

Photo from Sky



The city of Hampi, one of the richest places in India’s history with its magnificent temples, officially kicked off the third leg of the Beijing Express which, once again, put more than one traveler to the test. The Mediterranean Carolina Stramare and Barbara Preziawinners of the second stage, had to choose which couples to penalize in this new adventure, deciding to disadvantage the couple of lawyers and Sicilians Salvatore Schillaci and Barbara Lombardo, which had to leave after the others. Backpacks on their shoulders, all the travelers set off in the direction of the Hanuman Temple, a sacred place where the couples faced their first mission. The first passage immediately became an occasion for a speed contest between the tuk-tuks, the most used means of transport in the Hampi area: the drivers proved to be very generous, allowing the travelers to reach the Temple of Hanuman, one of the deities most loved by the Hindu people, which couples for their first mission had to pay homage with coconut trees and scented flowers. To do this, the travelers had to recover the offerings by rowing upriver on ancient Indian boats used to transport goods and livestock. Newlyweds Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta and Italian Americans Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore were the first couples to be able to withdraw the offer for Hanumanwhile several other couples – primarily the Educated – have encountered many difficulties in using the oars.

See also Sports programming for this Tuesday, January 17 Photo from Sky



Between chance passages and often desperate attempts to find accommodation for the night, travelers have managed to sleep in the surroundings of Hospet: particularly lucky Italian Americans and Newlywedswho managed to get paid for a hotel room.

The race restarted towards the Chitradurga Fort where the first four couples to sign the Red Book competed in the Try Immunity, based on a game of “Kabaddi”, one of the most practiced Indian sports: first to arrive Pellegrini and Giunta, followed by Bastianich and Belfiore; on the podium also Mamma and Son Martina Colombari and Achille Costacurta, fourth place and qualification for the Stage also for Stramare and Prezia. The best of the test were I Novelli Sposi, who were thus able to assign a malus to the Mediterraneans – forced to walk a stretch of itinerary wearing nothing short of annoying Ayurvedic footwear – before enjoying your prize for victory, Ayurvedic treatments and an Indian cooking lesson.

After a night spent among the houses of the place, the travelers moved in the direction of Gokulam Park in Mysorewhere couples had to measure themselves with the ancient discipline of Ashtanga Yoga in a center renowned all over the world. After completing the yoga mission, the couples just had to run towards the highly anticipated red carpet at Chamundi Hill in Mysore, the highest point of the city, reachable via a pedestrian path made up of a thousand tiring steps. Once conquered, with great effort, the summit of the city, between temples and colonial palaces, Costantino and Enzo read the final classification of the third stage of Beijing Express: the activists Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizio (Federippi) were the winners of the episode; to follow the Italian Americans, then Mom and Son, Mediterranean and Sicilians. Final ballot between Educated and Lawyers, and the choice of who to eliminate was up to the stage winners Giorgia and Federica: surprisingly, the two Activists indicated Maria Rosa and Andrea, for whom the envelope revealed the verdict of an elimination bet.

See also WEC | Iron Dames chasing the first triumph, this time the Porsche Photo from Sky



Beijing Express 2023, fourth episode when it airs

Next week, Thursday March 30, always on Sky and streaming on NOW, Beijing Express will continue with a new stage of 504 grueling and surprising kilometers along the Via delle Indie: the race has come to life, and all the couples are running with determination finish line after finish line.

– “Beijing Express is broadcast every Thursday at 21.15 on Sky and streaming on NOW, always available on demand”

Photo from Sky



Beijing Express 2023, the 8 couples competing in the third episode

THE ACTIVIST Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizio “Federippi”

LAWYERS Alessandra Demichelis and Lara Picardi

THE ITALIAN AMERICANS Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore

MOM AND SON Martina Colombari and Achille Costacurta

THE NEWLY MARRIED Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta

THE MEDITERRANEAN Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia

THE SICILIAN Salvatore Schillaci and Barbara Lombardo

THE INSTRUCTED Maria Rosa Petolicchio and Andrea Di Piero

Subscribe to the newsletter

