Lionel Messi achieved another record in the celebration of Argentina with his public, video

The captain of the Argentine team, Lionel Messi, reached 800 official goals in his career by scoring this Thursday in the friendly match against Panama, at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

Messi, 35, reached his 800th goal in his 1,017 game as a professional, with a formidable average of 0.79 goals per match.

The centenary cry of the Argentine captain came with a formidable left-footed free kick into the left corner, in the 88th minute, after he had hit two shots off the crossbar.

This is how Messi’s 800 goals in his career are distributed

The player from Rosario scored 474 goals in the Spanish League as a Barcelona player, 19 as a member of the French PSG in Ligue 1, 71 goals for national cups with both clubs, another 137 in international cups, and 99 goals with the sky-blue team and white.

Messi’s goal sparked the party in the stands of a Monumental stadium packed with more than 83,000 spectators, in a match against Panama that acted as a celebration for Argentina’s conquest in the Qatar-2022 World Cup.

Argentina won 2-0, but it took a long time to take advantage against an opponent who stood up well to try to get a clean sheet.

The first goal was scored by Thiago Almada, in the 78th minute, after a rebound after another free kick taken by Messi.

