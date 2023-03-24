Lionel Messi achieved another record in the celebration of Argentina with his public, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lionel Messi celebrates the 800th goal of his sports career.
Juan Mabromata. AFP
Lionel Messi celebrates the 800th goal of his sports career.
The ’10’ continues to have a romance with his fans after winning the world title in Qatar 2022.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The captain of the Argentine team, Lionel Messi, reached 800 official goals in his career by scoring this Thursday in the friendly match against Panama, at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.
Messi, 35, reached his 800th goal in his 1,017 game as a professional, with a formidable average of 0.79 goals per match.
The centenary cry of the Argentine captain came with a formidable left-footed free kick into the left corner, in the 88th minute, after he had hit two shots off the crossbar.
This is how Messi’s 800 goals in his career are distributed
The player from Rosario scored 474 goals in the Spanish League as a Barcelona player, 19 as a member of the French PSG in Ligue 1, 71 goals for national cups with both clubs, another 137 in international cups, and 99 goals with the sky-blue team and white.
Messi’s goal sparked the party in the stands of a Monumental stadium packed with more than 83,000 spectators, in a match against Panama that acted as a celebration for Argentina’s conquest in the Qatar-2022 World Cup.
Argentina won 2-0, but it took a long time to take advantage against an opponent who stood up well to try to get a clean sheet.
The first goal was scored by Thiago Almada, in the 78th minute, after a rebound after another free kick taken by Messi.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL #ARGENTINATHIAGO SOUL DID IT!👊🏼🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/CKieijEoLF
— Argentina Goal (@BocaJrsGol) March 24, 2023
SPORTS
with AFP
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #achieved #record #celebration #Argentina #public #video
Leave a Reply