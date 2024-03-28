Beijing Express 2024 streaming and live TV: where to see the fourth episode

Tonight, Thursday 28 March 2024, at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno, the fourth episode of Beijing Express 2024 will be broadcast, the new edition of the docu-reality hosted by Costantino Della Gherardesca, supported by a special “correspondent”: Fru dei The Jackal. The eight pairs of competitors will travel between Vietnam, Laos and then arrive in Sri Lanka. Where to watch Beijing Express 2024 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The reality show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Thursday evenings at 9.15pm on Sky Uno.

Beijing Express 2024 live streaming, free to air, TV8

Not just TV. It will be possible to follow it live or deferred also in streaming via the platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo or on the paid platform NOW. After its move to Sky, the program will also be broadcast free-to-air on TV8. The date has not yet been announced but, barring surprises, the same timetable as the 2023 edition should be followed, with the free-to-air broadcast in the autumn of 2024.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Beijing Express 2024 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes will be broadcast on Sky Uno? In total, 10 episodes will be broadcast: the first on Thursday 7 March 2024; the last one (the final) on Thursday 9 May 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):