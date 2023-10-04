Since its launch, the new song by Shakira and Fuerza Regida gave a lot to talk about. Now that the topic reached an enormous level of diffusion on different platforms and was ranked No. 1 trend on YouTube, new details were released. Through The boss. There, a curious scene was revealed about how they filmed one of the scenes.

In the video for the single, you can see the artists along with dozens of other people boarding a moving train. However, in the clip revealed by the fans it was perceived that it was actually a special effect, something that is usually done in audiovisual productions when it involves a dangerous activity.

🎬 Behind the scenes of Shakira’s latest video “EL JEFE” with Fuerza Regida!

There, they could all be seen almost still and with slight body movements, while the screen behind them and the special effects generated the images that were later captured in the clip.

Shakira’s hint to Gerard Piqué in El Jefe

In the lyrics of the song, the Barranquilla included a dedication to Lili Melgar, a woman who worked as a nanny for her children during her time in Spain. Beyond her work role, she would have been a key figure in unmasking the former soccer player’s infidelity; However, for now this information is not confirmed.

What is a fact is that the bond between the worker and the former soccer player would not have ended in the best way. There was even speculation on the networks that she was fired without paying the corresponding compensation. Hence the phrase: “Lili Melgar, this song is for you, they didn’t pay you compensation”.

