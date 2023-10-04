The presidential elections of USA They will be on November 5, 2024. However, some of the candidates have already made campaign promises that they say they will keep if they are elected first as official candidates and then as future presidents. In the case of Ron DeSantis, current governor of Florida, drew attention because he recently proposed a controversial measure to confront the Mexican cartels.

The Republican assured that, if he becomes the head of the White House, will send US special forces to Mexico: “We’re going to act,” he declared during his bus tour called Never Back Down. From his perspective, it is a problem that has to be addressed immediately. “It is humiliating to see that cartels They have that kind of control. “They are effectively invading our country and killing our people.” However, is your proposal practicable?

In order to act as he has promised, DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin said in an interview with cnn that, once elected president, the governor will declare a national emergency that allows him to mobilize all military resources: “He will declare to the cartels narcoterrorists and will change the rules of engagement on the border.”

By taking the above measures, The US could intervene in Mexican territoryTherefore, even without the approval of Congress, the president would have the power to deploy the operation. But this would have important consequences.

The consequences of Ron DeSantis’ proposal for Mexico

Although for now Florida governor’s statements are just wordsspecialists have shown what to undertake Military actions in Mexico could trigger a diplomatic crisis. We must remember that the Aztec country It is the main trading partner of the United States territory, so if it decided to intervene in the neighboring country, significant tensions would be generated.

This is what Earl Anthony Wayne, a career diplomat who was the US ambassador to Mexico, considered. from 2011 to 2015. “Doing this the way it seemed like he was going to do it would create a huge crisis with Mexico. Who is in charge of Mexico“Even if it were someone with a good relationship with the United States, they would be forced to take drastic measures and close the borders or do other things,” he declared for the aforementioned media.

In turn, Vanda Felbab-Brown, director of the Initiative on Armed Non-State Actors at the Brookings Institution, agreed with Wayne. In her vision, there would be strong complications for trade: “We can say whatever we want on our side; from the perspective of the Mexican government and the Mexican military, that would be seen as a considerable violation of sovereignty.”