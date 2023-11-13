‘Exitus’, by the writer Begoña Moreno Rueda (Jaén, 1992), has won the XXXVII Edition of the Antonio Oliver Belmás International Poetry Prize, organized by the Department of Culture through the Popular University of Cartagena. The award is worth 8,500 euros and the publication of the winning work by the Valencian publishing house Pre-Textos, which will be in charge of disseminating and publicizing it both nationally and internationally.

‘Exitus’, the winning work among 289 poetry collections presented, “is a book in which the poetic protagonist, a woman, has had a life of abuse, with suicide attempts. And from all of that comes out, through the love of life, despite the temptation of suicide,” Vicente Gallego indicated yesterday during the announcement of the award for this author, one of the youngest to win the contest. Gallego was the representative of a jury composed of Luis Alberto de Cuenca y Prado, Eloy Sánchez Rosillo, Blanca Andreu Fernández-Albalat, Vicente Gallego Barrado, Ada Salas, Manuel Ramírez Giménez –editor of Pre-Textos– and José Macián Montesinos, director of the Popular University and secretary of the jury.

“The book intends to communicate in a humble, simple and transparent way something that is a radical human experience,” Gallego concluded.

On the other hand, this afternoon the Deslinde poetry festival pays tribute to Antonio Oliver with the presentation of the new edition of the ‘Libro de loas’ (Lastura Ediciones, 2023). The activity, part of the Read, Think, Imagine program, will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the assembly hall of the Roman Theater Museum. Francisco Javier Díez de Revenga, professor emeritus at the UMU, edited and introduced the book.