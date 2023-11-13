Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 00:21

















Digital transformation is one of the spearheads of the regional Government, which has a long and proven track record supporting and promoting technological progress and the digital economy. In this sense, it sponsors the Web Awards of the Region of Murcia since its first edition, and there are now 15: “They promote the development of high-quality websites and applications in the Region of Murcia,” says counselor Luis Alberto Marín.

«Murcians can carry out almost any procedure and transaction online»

–What reasons support the regional government’s annual support for the Web Awards?

-The Digital Agenda for the Region of Murcia 2022-2027 includes the creation of digital content in the Region as a means to promote the digital economy. That the regional government supports these awards is part of this strategy to promote technological development, creativity, digital culture and the visibility of the Region in the digital field. Furthermore, the Web Awards encourage the use of technology and the development of high quality websites and applications in the Region, and this contributes to technological progress and the promotion of innovation, which in turn would benefit the Community in terms economic and employment.

«The ATD is the seed on which a digital ecosystem will grow in the Region»

–What is the digital relationship between the population and the regional Administration?

-This relationship is increasing year after year with a great jump associated with the periods of confinement that we suffer with the covid-19 pandemic. We have gone from offering information to carry out administrative procedures and a few services, to currently almost any procedure and transaction can be carried out online: request documents, pay taxes and renew licenses, in addition to offering communication by email and online notifications that They can be used to be notified faster and without having to travel, or keep citizens informed about important issues and events. These services make citizens’ lives easier by reducing the need to visit regional Administration offices in person.

–What does the Government intend to achieve with the creation of the Digital Transformation Agency?

-The ATD is the seed on which a digital ecosystem will grow in the Region. Our goal is for the Region to be a benchmark in digitalization not only nationally, but also internationally. Regarding its objectives, it should be noted that it aims to transform our Administration to make it more efficient, closer to citizens and much more agile, and, in addition, to be a focus of attraction for large national and multinational companies. Adapting public and private services to the needs derived from the new digital era, alleviating geographical and economic inequalities, generating and attracting talent and investment, increasing the cybersecurity of our administrations and companies or digital training, are just some of the initiatives in those of us who are working through the Digital Agenda.