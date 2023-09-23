NThe weather isn’t changing yet, there are still a few warm days left, but the heat waves are over for now. The autumn is here. At the astronomical beginning of autumn, day and night are of equal length before the coming months bring us longer nights. This equinox occurs on September 23rd. The meteorological beginning of autumn still exists – this was fixed on September 1st in the 19th century when weather records began. So, meteorologically speaking, autumn ends on November 30th. Through such fixed periods of time in the seasons, weather phenomena can be better examined, evaluated and compared.

The cooler temperatures in autumn also bring with them social phenomena. For all those who are not fans of sunbathing in sweaty heat, “their” time begins now. Colorful leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, cozy sweaters: the autumn aesthetic has arrived here for some time now, partly spilling over from the USA.

No more “Hot Girl Summer”

“Pumpkin patches”, as we know them from American films and series, have long been available here. In Ludwigsburg, for example, the world’s largest pumpkin exhibition has been taking place since 2000. Pumpkin sculptures are exhibited here, pumpkin dishes are served, and there is a fight for the title of the heaviest pumpkin in Germany. And of course, scary grimaces are carved into the plants. A pumpkin festival is celebrated in Hünfelden, Hesse, which even features a corn maze.



Fun with pumpkins: The locomotive Emma, ​​Jim Knopf and Lukas the locomotive driver are set up in Ludwigsburg.

:



Image: dpa



In the age of social media, falling colorful leaves, pumpkins and corn mazes offer one thing above all else: aesthetic backgrounds for autumn selfies and photos. No one is better known for these images than the “Queen of Autumn,” Caitlin Covington. A picture of the influencer from North Carolina went viral online in 2019, in which she and a friend were wearing chic, fall-typical clothing: jeans with ankle boots, cardigans and oversized scarves. One Twitter user captioned the image, “Hot Girl Summer is ending, prepare for Christian Girl Autumn!”, parodying the aesthetic of the typical white Christian woman from the American South. A meme was born.







Covington himself enjoyed the memes and has since hosted annual photo shoots that ring in the season for fall fans. Covington and her photos have become so popular that news media even pick up and spread the announcement of the next photos. In the comments, one person wrote, “It’s not fall until she shows off her annual photos.”

In an interview with “NYLON Magazine” last year, she spoke about the memes and how they represent the love of cliched autumn things “basic” (an often derogatory term for people who are oriented towards the mainstream and are unoriginal). ) was called: “Pumpkin Spice Latte, yes, I’m there. Scarves, cozy cardigans, I’m a typical fall girl.” She only wore her beloved UGG boots in the morning. “I mean, if people want to make fun of me because I love fall so much, that’s okay with me. Because I know how funny this can seem to other people, but I love him. I have no problem admitting that.”

In fact, these images laden with autumn clichés can seem a bit hackneyed and the hype can seem strange. On the other hand: There are worse things than enjoying the beautiful aspects of this season before the even darker winter approaches. And a little creativity can help, especially if you’re feeling depressed as the days get shorter.







This is how you set the scene for autumn

The autumn pictures have already arrived in Germany. Blogger Vivian Dambeck gives tips on her blog “The Rubin Rose” and her Instagram account, for example for the perfect autumn photos (alone or for couples) and even pumpkin photos. The photos are characterized by warm colors, diffuse light and golden sunshine. The autumn clichés are unpacked and prominently presented. Golden autumn reigns here, which even makes summer fans happy.

For these autumn pictures, in addition to the right outfit with a hat, scarf and gloves, the backdrop must of course be right. Dambeck recommends, for example, forests with lots of color contrasts, sunlit clearings and wide fields. Chestnuts, pumpkins or even sunflowers can be used for decoration. At home, thick books, a cup of tea and candles create the right mood. The most beautiful pictures are taken in the late afternoon at sunset.

And if the light isn’t quite right, there are filters that you can use to help with Photoshop – because a walk through the forest at home often doesn’t look nearly as comfortable as the pictures on the Internet would suggest. “Golden October” or “Indian Summer” is more of an exception than the rule and, when it does come, only lasts for a short time. You should enjoy it all the more – for example at the next pumpkin festival, which brings joy to autumn even without perfect selfie light.