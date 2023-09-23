In Mexico, a hot topic during the last week has been the proposal of a new law based on the reduction of working hours from 48 to 40 hours per week. This initiative has not only captured the attention of public opinion, but has also become a global movement that promotes a better quality of life for workers.

Here we present a detailed analysis of when we could see this measure in action and how it could impact the country.

When will the 40-Hour Work Day be approved in Mexico?

The exact date The implementation of the 40-hour work week in Mexico has not yet been confirmed, but experts suggest it could materialize as soon as September 2023. However, some point out that this measure could come into force towards end of 2023 if approved.

Regardless of the precise date, this measure is expected to significantly improve the quality of life of Mexican workers. The importance of have time for leisure It is based on the recognition that it is in these moments when creativity flourishes, an intrinsic quality in the Mexican population.

How is approval of the 40-hour work day going?

Last month, the Commission on Constitutional Points of the Chamber of Deputies carried out a momentous reform in Mexico’s labor legislation. This reform, supported by 27 votes in favor and only 5 abstentionsaimed to amend article 123 of the Mexican Political Constitution, which regulates work hours.

Thanks to this modification, the mandatory reduction of the working day from 48 to 40 hourstogether with extension of rest days from one to two.

Mexico would join fewer working hours

Reducing work hours not only promotes greater efficiency, but also reinforces the idea that quality trumps quantity. In Mexico, workers have had little time to share with their families or dedicate themselves to activities that promote their personal development, which has generated dissatisfaction and contributed to stagnation in the workplace.

Several countries around the world have already adopted a work week of around 40 hours, including United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Spain, Ecuador, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, to name a few. Mexico joins this list of nations that recognize the benefits of a more balanced workday.

Advantages of working 40 hours a week

The transition to a 40-hour work week offers numerous benefits for both employees and employers. It is essential to consider that these benefits may vary depending on the industry, work culture, and the specific policies of each company or country. Some of these benefits include:

▪️ Reduced burnout: A more reasonable schedule can prevent burnout and excessive fatigue, improving employees’ mental and physical health.

▪️ Increased productivity: Working fewer hours can boost focus and productivity, as employees will be more rested and motivated

▪️ Greater commitment: Workers with time to relax and recharge tend to be more engaged and satisfied in their jobs, which improves employee morale and retention.

▪️ Stimulation of creativity: Having free time outside of work can foster creativity and innovation by allowing employees to explore personal interests and creative activities.

▪️ Improved health: A shorter workday can contribute to overall health, as employees will have more time to exercise, get adequate rest, and take care of their physical well-being.

▪️ Stress reduction: Fewer work hours can reduce stress related to long hours and tight deadlines, which in turn benefits workers’ mental health.

▪️ Promoting efficiency: Limiting work time can encourage employees to be more efficient and effective in their performance by having a defined period of time to complete their tasks.