London police said in a statement that “a security cordon was struck after a suspicious bag was found in the man’s possession,” adding that its officers detonated it as a precaution, according to “Agence France Presse.”

She pointed out that the arrest took place at around 19:00 local time (18:00 GMT).

She stated that she had arrested the man after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace, where he threw objects “suspected of being cartridges” on the grounds of the palace, according to the agency “Reuters”.

She explained that she “arrested the man on suspicion of possessing a weapon (for the purpose of) the attack.”

Next Saturday, Britain will witness the coronation ceremony of the new King Charles III, succeeding his late mother, Elizabeth II, who died last year.

Charles III, 74, will be crowned in London’s Westminster Abbey, in a grand ceremony in which he will wear or hand over a special ceremonial outfit decorated with religious and historical symbols.

About 5,000 members of the British Armed Forces are taking part in securing the ceremony, joined by soldiers from more than 30 Commonwealth countries, to form one of the largest military celebrations in decades.