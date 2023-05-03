Culiacan, Sinaloa. Under the master’s baton Eduardo Diazmunoz as guest conductor, and with clarinetist Isidro Muñeton as a soloist, this Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra of the Arts to the stage of Pablo de Villavicencio theater where he will perform, among other pieces, the “concerto for clarinet“, of Carl Nielson.

renowned parts

In the sixth concert of its First Season 2023, which on this occasion will be free, the program is completed with the pieces “Tounela’s swan“, of Jean Sibelius (Finland, 1865-1957), and closes with the “Symphony No. 1“, also by Sibelius.

Regarding Nielsen’s “Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra Op.57”, the work was conceived in 1928, for the eminent Danish clarinetist Aage Oxenvad. Here the clarinet is treated as a “character” with the psychological characteristics of the interpreter Oxenvad, famous for his irascible and temperamental character, always prone to quarrels.

The score is presented in a single movement in which four symphonic sections are clearly identified – a first animated, a slow, the third related to the scherzo and a kind of rondo to end. In the concert this Thursday, the maestro Isidro Muñetón, a distinguished member of the OSSLA, will be the soloist.

On the other hand, the “Symphony No. 1 in E minor, opus 39”, by Sibelius, is characterized by its use of string and woodwind solos; the first movement opens with a long, discursive clarinet solo on timpani roll; Sibelius achieves a vivid sound with standard instruments (no contrabassoon, English horn, or bass clarinet, and very little piccolo); his only “extravagances” are timpani, tuba and harp.

huge trajectory

Eduardo Diazmunoz is the current general and artistic director of the Symphony Orchestra of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and has already been invited to direct the Osla at other times; he was the first Mexican conductor to receive two gold records and one platinum record (for “El Tri Sinfónico”). He is also the winner of a Latin Grammy for the recording of Mexican Music of the 20th century.

He is considered a “complete musician” who combines “old school” conducting training with love, passion, commitment and a proclivity to innovate, coupled with an indefatigable musical curiosity that has led him to premiere more than 150 works.

Some of his compositions have been premiered and recorded in Mexico, Europe and the United States. He has also composed for film, theater and television. He has directed more than 110 orchestras, has recorded more than 35 CDs for 24 labels, some of them reissued, mainly promoting Mexican music.