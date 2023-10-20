Friday, October 20, 2023, 08:08



A simple trip was allegedly the reason that led Mariano FU to try to end the life of a stranger in Murcia. The suspect is accused of stabbing a man in the side with a knife whom he had crossed on a road in the Murcia district of Aljucer. The Prosecutor’s Office demands that he be sentenced to a decade in prison for an alleged crime of attempted murder.

The events, which will be tried in the Provincial Court next week, date back to October 8, 2022, around 7 p.m., when the accused bumped into the victim, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, when they were walking along the street. Vereda de Aljucer street. Between them, the prosecutor maintains in his provisional conclusions, an argument began that ended when Mariano FU overtook the couple. Then, the Public Ministry maintains, he went to his home and grabbed a knife or something similar, waiting for the couple at the door. When the victim passed by, he allegedly stabbed the gun into his left abdominal flank, causing a wound for which he had to undergo emergency surgery and which would have cost him his life if he had not acted so quickly.