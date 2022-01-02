On Sunday morning, the Sudanese authorities closed the bridges linking Khartoum with its suburbs and deployed several security forces, ahead of the “Million of Martyrs” demonstrations to demand civilian rule and condemn the bloody violence in last week’s protests.

According to press reports, the security forces “closed the bridges linking the center of Khartoum with the Omdurman and Bahri neighborhoods,” noting that army and police forces “deployed in all the main streets, some of them on vehicles with machine guns.”

In a statement Saturday, the Sudanese Professionals Association called for making 2022 a “year of continuous resistance.”

On Thursday, the capital, Khartoum, witnessed an escalation in the pace of protests, which resulted in the deaths of five demonstrators, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.