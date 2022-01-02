We started 2022 and free agency within world football has been activated, several of the best footballers can negotiate their future right now to change clubs completely free in the month of July, one of the most prominent in undoubtedly the champion of the world with France in 2018, Paul Pogba.
During the last year and a half, the relationship between the French midfielder and the English club has remained tense, on different occasions to nothing to break, something that right now for imminent and inevitable, Paul will change route in summer and everything indicates that only It has two feasible destinations, at least that’s the way it is today.
Everything indicates that neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona will move their chips for Pogba, therefore, there will only be two teams in the battle, one potion is to return to Turin and be the great benchmark of Juventus who is experiencing one of the worst moments of His recent history and the option is to take a flight to France and join the stars of PSG, where he will enjoy a crazy salary and also share a dressing room with Messi and Neymar, two personal friends of Paul even though they have never been teammates. club.
