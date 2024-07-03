George RR Martin, creator of game of Throneshe veiledly suggested that Elden Ringthe FromSoftware video game he collaborated on, could be getting its own TV series.

Or at least that’s what they think he implied in an update from his personal blog, which he published on June 29, 2024. Martin first mentioned that in May 2023 he received the Nebula Award for Game Writing and it was precisely for this title published by Bandai Namco.

The creator of game of Thrones He commented that he built the world of Elden Ring and designer Hidetaka Miyazaka and his team did the rest, which is why they both received their respective trophy.

For this, he thanked the organizers and all the members who voted for him to win this award. He then highlighted that the video game was the best and best-selling of 2022, which is when it went on sale. Then, he said something peculiar.

George RR Martin pointed out ‘Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about some movie or TV series based on Elden Ring… I have nothing to say.’ To the above, he added ‘not a word, no, nothing, I don’t know anything, you never heard anything from me, mum mum mum, what rumor?‘.

For some the creator of game of Thrones He actually knows about the project and is just trying to cover things up. But there is still no official confirmation.

Martin noted that he has won three Nebula Awards so far and that this is his first after 39 years since Portraits of His Childrenwhich is a collection of six short stories that came out in 1985.

Now fans are wondering if the TV series will come out first. Elden Ring or the next book of game of Thronesknown as The Winds of Winter either Winds of Winter. This one doesn’t have a defined release window yet.

