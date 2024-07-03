In 2014, it was revealed that a movie Metal Gear Solid was already in development. It’s been 10 years since this announcement, and this long-awaited adaptation has yet to hit theaters. Fortunately, the project is not dead. Not only was the actor who will play Snake revealed a couple of years ago, but recently additional details were shared about the status of this film.

In a recent interview with GAME, Avi Arad, the producer of this adaptation, revealed that a script for the film is currently being worked on, and Those in charge are doing everything they can to surprise fans and honor Konami’s series.. This is what he had to say about it:

“We are working a little bit more on the script, but I can’t talk about it yet. I think everyone will be very excited and surprised.” “These are movies that I want to make as good as possible, you know? I think getting Metal Gear right is obviously going to be amazing because I think it’s a lot more meditative than some of the other adaptations. Personally, I want it to be fantastic.”

Prior to these statements, the last piece of information we had about this film was a small statement by Oscar Isaac, chosen to play Snake in this adaptation, about how excited he was to take on this role. Unfortunately, it seems that this project is still several years away.

Considering the work that is being adapted, it is very likely that Arad and his team are doing everything possible to offer the public a worthy representation of Hideo Kojima’s work, a task that is anything but simple. In related news, Metal Gear producer wants to work with Kojima again. Likewise, Konami makes important change to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Author’s Note:

Maybe the long wait is a good thing at the end of the day. We’re currently seeing a period of very good video game adaptations, so this could benefit the writers’ and directors’ perspective on the work they have to do.

Via: Game