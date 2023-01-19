It has been shown that regular exercise, in addition to strengthening the musculoskeletal system, acts on risk factors such as blood sugar, high blood pressure, cholesterol and overweight

A national program for the promotion of physical activity and the definition of methods for prescribing exercise, all to enhance interventions to combat sedentary lifestyle and inactivity. This is the plan announced by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci. Among the measures that he aims to implement, he also mentions this one, “in view of the worrying spread of unhealthy lifestyles”. But do sports, and physical activity in general, have this power? For the experts, yes. Certified by science. “The movement – explains to Adnkronos Salute Alessandro Quaglia, sports orthopedics and traumatology doctor of Humanitas Mater Domini – is among the main allies of our health. It has been shown that regular exercise, in addition to strengthening the musculoskeletal system, acts on risk factors such as blood sugar, high blood pressure, cholesterol and overweight”.

And “in the long run – concludes the expert – this could lead to a reduction in people with chronic diseases, such as metabolic syndromes and obesity, and a lower risk of developing cardiological or oncological diseases”.