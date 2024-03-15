The case

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the Indian Wells quarter-finals was sensationally interrupted by a swarm of bees and the Spanish tennis player was stung on the forehead, his manager confirmed to the Spanish media. After a 1-1 draw in the first set, Alcaraz was preparing to serve when he noticed several bees on his head. As can be seen from the videos that have gone viral on the web, the Spanish tennis player first tried to repel the insects with his arm and racket but, attacked by some of them, he ran for cover, as did Zverev. Some spectators also left their seats on the Indian Wells center court, located in a desert area of ​​the state of California. Hundreds of bees landed on the chairs, on the net and even on the cameras. Organizers announced that the match was “suspended due to the bee invasion” for two hours and then resumed. In the end it was the Spaniard Alcaraz who won the match and he will challenge the Italian Sinner in the semi-final.



