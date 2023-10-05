Social media users They report the presence of bed bugs in Clinic 93 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Tonalá, Jalisco.

The most recent complaints are from August 3 but date back to July 2021. A man indicated that he developed hives after waiting to be treated on a bench in office 21.

However, social communication IMSS Jalisco assured that they have no reports about the presence of bedbugs in its facilities.

For its part, the Secretariat of Salud Jalisco denied that there are bedbugs in public places as has been reported in Mexico City.

“The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) shares that there is no evidence of a situation in the entity of Jalisco,” they noted and provided recommendations to avoid these parasites in our homes.

– Thoroughly organize and clean the entire house .

-Eliminate unused objects to avoid bed bug infestation in the home.

– Wash bedding and curtains regularly

-If you buy used items, examine them carefully before taking them home.

-If you are staying in a hotel, inspect the room for signs of the presence of Bedbugs such as blood stains on the sheets or mattress.

-Avoid leaving personal items such as suitcases, backpacks on the floor when you are in public places, bed bugs can climb and hide in these objects, making transportation home easier.

The Symptoms of bed bug bites are itching and small red spots. or hives that appear in a straight line, on exposed areas such as arms, legs or neck, may be itchy.

Initial management is wash the affected area with soap and water and avoid scratchingin case of signs of infection such as widespread redness, pus at the site or fever, go seek care.