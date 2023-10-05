Transmission line is the largest in the country and takes energy from 2 plants in Rondônia to the Southeast

O ONS (National Electric System Operator) disconnected the transmission line that takes the energy generated at the Santo Antônio plant (RO), on the Madeira River, to the rest of the country through the SIN (National Interconnected System). The measure is due to the historic drought faced in the Brazilian Amazon region, which reduced the flow of rivers.

The line is the largest in the country, with 2,400 km. It connects the Jirau and Santo Antônio plants, on the Madeira River, to the Southeast. The suspension of the line’s operations is caused by the shutdown of the Santo Antônio hydroelectric plant since last Monday (2.Oct).

Both plants that make up the Madeira System were built using the run-of-river model, that is, without a reservoir, as was the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant. The original projects were changed after pressure from environmentalists. As a result, when the river flow drops, the plant generates less energy as it does not have a backup.

According to the ONS, the disconnection of the line was necessary to prioritize service to the states of Acre and Rondônia. As a result, the Jirau hydroelectric plant, which remains connected, has allocated energy only to these states. This is necessary to maintain an adequate degree of supply reliability in the region.

“Faced with the impossibility of keeping the generating units in the 230kV sector of UHE Santo Antônio in operation, as well as the majority of the generating units in the 500kV sector, the Madeira Complex systems were turned off to prioritize service to the States of Acre and Rondônia through a connection with the Jirau plant”says the ONS.

The entity explained that the Santo Antônio Hydroelectric Plant is in a very unfavorable hydrometeorological condition, with levels below the minimum necessary.

The resumption of operation of the Madeira River complex systems, as well as the reconnection of the line, will depend on the reversal of the severe drought that has affected the region, according to the ONS.

Thermoelectric

The CMSE (Electricity Sector Monitoring Committee) decided to activate the Termonorte I and Termonorte II thermoelectric plants to guarantee the energy supply in Rondônia and Acre. The two generators are in Porto Velho.

The shutdown of another hydroelectric plant is also being analyzed, this time in Amapá, due to the drought. The idea is to deactivate 1 of the 4 plants in the State. They are: Santo Antônio do Jari, Ferreira Gomes, Cachoeira Caldeirão and Coaracy Nunes.

The ONS recommended that the government declare an exceptional and temporary situation of water scarcity in the Madeira River basin, considering that the weather forecast scenarios do not indicate an improvement in the scenario in the coming days. This would allow urgent measures to be taken to guarantee energy supply in the region.