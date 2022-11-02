you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The president took advantage of the success of the women’s team to ‘dot the i’s’.
November 02, 2022, 09:51 AM
This Wednesday, the Colombia Women’s U-17 National Team He received a heartfelt tribute at the Casa de Nariño on account of his world sub-championship, achieved last weekend in India.
Amid the congratulations to the 21 warriors who reached the first Fifa world final of a national team, the president took the opportunity to leave a message to the leaders of Colombian soccer.
In his words, a warning and a task.
(Be sure to read: Gustavo Petro: ‘pullita’ on the right in homage to the Colombia National Team).
‘The world of football will change…’
“There is no women’s football league, why? There are no companies willing to put money into women’s football”was the first thing the president said, referring to private initiatives.
Later, he added: “In sports there is machismo, in the State there is machismo (…), there is profound discrimination against women in Colombia.”
At that point, he left a task for the leaders of national football: “That they make an effort so that the world of football is more balanced.”
Then a warning: “The world has changed. The world of football will change”.
With the Colombian women’s team under 17 world runner-up.
We talked about what discrimination against women means in Colombian society and the fight for equality. pic.twitter.com/P892ELUQyM
– Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 2, 2022
