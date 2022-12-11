Despite not publicly admitting it, deputies will wait for the Court’s decision and the vote on the ceiling-breaking PEC should be delayed

The Chamber of Deputies will await a decision by the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on the rapporteur’s amendments to vote on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution). The court judges the constitutionality of this type of transfers to deputies and senators on Wednesday (14.Dec.2022).

The analysis on the PEC should happen on the same day, but hardly everything will be resolved by then. Depending on the progress of the trial, the vote would be for the last week of the year in the Legislature, which goes into recess on December 23.

Despite deputies publicly denying the connection between the themes, the Power360 found out that there will be a reaction from the Legislature if the ministers of the Supreme decide for unconstitutionality.

Even with less force in the last few days, part of the deputies still defends in the Chamber the constitutionalization of the rapporteur’s amendments within the ceiling-breaking PEC. The leader of the Government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), even defended that the Senate incorporated this theme in the text of the proposal.

Lula had a private dinner last Thursday (Dec. 8) with minister Roberto Barroso. The leadership of the Chamber suspected an action by the president-elect in favor of the Supreme Court overturning the rapporteur’s amendments. Barroso will be the next President of the Court and is very close to Minister Rosa Weber, who decided to put the matter on trial.

Behind the scenes, the PT denies any influence on the issue, but deputies will deal with the issue cautiously. The STF began the trial of the amendments last week. AGU and RMPclose to the president Jair Bolsonarodefended the maintenance of the mechanism. Lawyers in the House and Senate, ditto.

the minister Rose Weber, rapporteur of the process, has not yet read her vote. Will do it on the 4th. Chances are high that the trial will not end this week.

Furthermore, there are stillThere are political movements proposing an intermediate solution to the STF: not to stop the release, but to increase transparency and criteria. This has already been incorporated by Congress for the rapporteur amendments in 2023, with the beginning of the process indicating the name of each deputy or senator who asked for the resources.

Meanwhile, in the Chamber, this week will be a discussion on the text that came from the Senate. O Power360 found it almost impossible for the text to pass through the analysis of the deputies without some change.

The points of greatest divergence are the value of the hole in the ceiling, some want to keep it at up to R$ 100 billion, and the duration, reduce from 2 to 1 year. This last idea, however, would have lost strength due to the lack of negative repercussions after approval in the Senate.

Depending on how these changes are made to the text, it would have to go back to the Senate less than a week before the end of the year in the Legislature.

According to the leader of the MDB in the Chamber, Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL), the week will be one of negotiations and the vote count will start this Sunday (11.Dec.2022). His intention is to approve the text coming from the Senate, but he considers that it is only on this Monday (Dec. 12) that the PEC should reach plenary and have its rapporteur designated. From then on, the proposal would begin to be discussed in practice.

Normally, PECs in the House need to go through the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice) and then on to a special commission. Only then do they go to plenary.

The PEC pierce-ceiling will not follow this longer rite. It will be attached to a PEC that is already in the last stage of processing. Therefore, it will proceed directly to the plenary of the House. It needs 308 favorable votes in 2 rounds of voting to be approved.