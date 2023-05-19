ATOR: summer holidays in Sochi will cost Russians about 55-60 thousand rubles

A ten-day vacation in Sochi in the summer will cost Russian tourists an average of 55-60 thousand rubles, for a tour package to Crimea for the same period, Russians will have to pay 35-40 thousand rubles. This became known from a conversation NEWS.ru with Vice-President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Sergey Romashkin.

The expert explained that the cost of a summer voucher for ten days in Sochi with accommodation in a three- or four-star hotel starts from 40 thousand rubles per person, and a flight from Moscow to the Black Sea resort town and back will cost about 15 thousand rubles.

The specialist also noted that only hotel holidays are now sold in Crimea, since the airport in the region does not function. “Ten days of rest in a three-four-star hotel with two meals a day will cost an adult traveler 35-40 thousand rubles,” Romashkin emphasized. – Plus one-way tickets from Moscow on a reserved seat – from 2.5 thousand rubles. Or in a compartment – from 5.5 thousand rubles.

ATOR Vice President said that holidays in Crimean hotels will be 4-5 percent cheaper compared to the summer of 2022. “Hoteliers are trying to attract tourists who are frightened by the situation in the region,” he added. “Because of this, in Sochi, a competitor of the Crimea, vacations on tour packages have risen in price by 15 percent at once.”

Earlier it was reported that many Crimean hotels significantly reduced prices for the summer compared to the same period in 2022. The Crimean hoteliers made a similar decision to attract tourists.