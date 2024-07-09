More and more Botox in Italy. Last year “non-surgical aesthetic treatments with botulinum toxin were 195 thousand, about 34 thousand more than the previous year” when they were about 161 thousand: a “+21%. And, in general, non-surgical aesthetic interventions are confirmed to be almost double the surgical ones”. Giovanni Salti, president of the Italian Association of Botulinum Aesthetic Therapy (Aiteb), underlines the trend, commenting on the ‘2023 Isaps International Survey’, a study by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery that annually photographs the trend of aesthetic medicine procedures in the world. In our country, overall, last year there were 757,442, of which about 262 thousand surgical and about 495 thousand ‘without a scalpel’.

Among non-surgical procedures, injectable procedures dominate: botulinum first and foremost, followed by hyaluronic acid injections (about 190 thousand in 2023) and, at a great distance, by calcium hydroxyapatite injections (about 12 thousand). Among other ‘scalpel-free’ treatments, hair removal (about 26 thousand) and chemical peels (about 22 thousand) also recorded significant numbers. Among surgical procedures, on the first step of the podium there is breast augmentation (almost 39 thousand cases), followed by eyelid surgery (31 thousand), lip enhancement/perioral procedure (27 thousand), liposuction (26 thousand) and rhinoplasty (18 thousand).

“Treatment with botulinum toxin – says Salti – is confirmed in first place in the world ranking with almost 9 million interventions, which concern both women and men in different age groups. A primacy that we also appreciate in our country and that certifies how this represents, for patients who do not intend to resort to surgical procedures, a safe and effective solution. In Italy – notes the Aiteb president – cosmetic practices that focus on interventions such as facial rejuvenation, chemical peels, skin tightening or anti-cellulite treatments are all increasing. Our aesthetic medicine therefore confirms a role of excellence within the international context, both looking at internal demand and at medical tourism that we are able to attract every year from different parts of the world”.