It is one of the most loved and practiced sports in the summer on the beaches and since 1996 – with the Atlanta Olympic Games – beach volleyball has also become an Olympic sport and we will see it in Paris 2024. “In general, playing volleyball on the beach involves an increased risk of injuries related to falls and sprains, while indoor activity or on hard courts can lead to greater overload of the joints and spine. The 3 most common acute injuries in beach volleyball are ankle and knee sprains and contusive/sprain trauma to the fingers. These 3 types of injuries represent up to half of all acute injuries suffered while playing on the sand and often lead to prolonged absence from the game or training”. This is what Andrea Bernetti, vice president of the Italian Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (Simfer), says to Adnkronos Salute about the risks of ‘cracks’ related to beach volleyball, in the first of 3 focuses on the most popular beach sports in the summer.

“Furthermore, according to research, the incidence of injuries – continues the expert – was 4.9 every 1,000 hours of beach volleyball and 4.2 injuries every 1,000 hours of indoor volleyball. In this sport, most injuries occur during defense on the court and the spike, while in indoor volleyball most injuries occur during the block and the spike”.

According to the physiatrist, “while competitive athletes play all year round, at an amateur level this activity naturally intensifies during the summer and on vacation. This – he reflects – predisposes to a greater risk of injury, especially if you lead a sedentary lifestyle and therefore play with little training behind you”. Other injuries can “affect the shoulders – he points out – such as rotator cuff tendinopathy and glenoid labrum injuries”.

It is also important to consider how, when played as per the rules with only two players on the court compared to the 6 of traditional volleyball, “in beach volleyball the volume of repetitive movements and the differences in technical actions lead players to make more movements each match – Bernetti recalls – Even the weather conditions can influence the risk of injury: the heat with excessive dehydration can predispose athletes to greater fatigue and therefore worse joint control”.

“As in any other sport at any level, prevention is possible with a little attention and during training and matches. Balance exercises are particularly important, especially because – concludes physiatrist Bernetti – beach volleyball is played on an uneven surface. It is also very useful to pay attention to jumping and falling techniques and to strengthen the muscles of the lower limbs. You must not forget to hydrate yourself sufficiently during physical activity”.