The summer sensation in animated cinemas in 2024 is Inside Out 2There is no doubt about that, and this has resulted in many products being put on sale, including some figures of the characters and the famous stuffed animals, which are something that can never be missing. However, one product that is always popular for some reason is popcorn buckets, buckets with different designs in which the user can enjoy the quintessential movie snack but with a theme that makes the fanaticism clear.

In the case of this film, at the time some were released for theaters in Mexicobut it is striking that stores outside the industry are entering the trend, especially those that think ahead and offer customers a version so they can later enjoy their corn when the film is released in Disney Plus. In this case we talk about the wholesale chain Sam’s Clubwhich has its own version of the palomera for customers who pay their membership.

You can see it here:

It is worth mentioning that this popcorn does not come alone, because instead of including this tasty food, it includes a blanket from the Providencia brand, which has the two main characters of the Pixar film, in this case it is Happiness and Anxiety. The package is priced at $408 MXN, Therefore, users should first check whether it is worth taking this product home.

Remember that Inside Out 2 It is still available in theaters and has now become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Mexicothus winning Super Mario Bros. The Movie from last year.

Via: Sam’s Club

Author’s note: The popcorn machine looks really nice, but I’m not a fan of this type of item because I don’t buy popcorn to make at home, only from the cinema. So, it will be a good collector’s item for fans.