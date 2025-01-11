The French Gendarmerie has recovered a Spanish collectible weapon “of great historical value” that could have belonged to the president of the Second Republic Niceto Alcalá Zamora.

As reported this Saturday by French agents, on January 7, during a judicial operation carried out in Seine-et-Marnethe gendarmes of the Paris Investigation Section found a Spanish collectible weapon of great historical value, as well as a veritable arsenal of undeclared weapons and ammunition. The four suspects arrested They will appear in court next April.

The investigation began at the end of June 2024when the Spanish Civil Guard informed the national gendarmerie that an individual living in Seine-et-Marne could illegally possess a Spanish collector’s weapon. It is believed to be a weapon delivered in 1932 to the first president of the Second Republic of Spain, Niceto Alcalá Zamorawho, after the outbreak of the civil war, went into exile and He lived in France between 1936 and 1941.

Taking into account the historical value of this object, a preliminary investigation was opened before the judicial court of Meaux. The investigations carried out by the gendarmes allowed the identification of four people, collectors of weapons or regular shooting ranges or from the world of hunting.

The suspects were arrested and taken into police custody. During the searches carried out at their homes, investigators found the weapon reported by the Spanish authorities. On this occasion, they also discovered an authentic arsenal with 25 long weapons, a STEN submachine gun, eleven undeclared pistols, and more than 3,000 cartridges.

The four accused They will be summoned to court next Aprilwithin the framework of a prior admission of guilt appearance.