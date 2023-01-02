The writer and journalist, Beatriz Gutierrez Muller attended the inauguration of the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, representing the Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Through social networks, Gutierrez Muller He shared some videos where he is seen approaching Lula da Silva and his wife to take a picture with both of them, on the day the Brazilian politician inaugurated the presidency.

“I fulfilled the mission of representing my husband, the President of Mexico, at the inauguration ceremony of our friend @LulaOficial. This brief fragment with him and his wife, Rosângela da Silva, shows the love we have for each other. Mexico and Brazil brother peoples ”, he shared on his Twitter account.

Likewise, the academic assured that the arrival to the presidency of Lula da Silva is a “historic fact” for the South American nation.

It should be noted that Lula is the first Brazilian politician to come to power three times. This Sunday he was sworn in as president for the third time, this time he will preside over the government from 2023 to 2027.

Through her official Instagram account, the doctor for the Metropolitan Autonomous University (UAM) celebrated that Da Silva has returned to power in Brazil.

“The president of Brazil is already @lulaoficial. From the Congress of this sister country, we witness this historic change of government. Long live Brazil! Democracy prevailed!” Gutiérrez Müller wrote on social networks.

It should be noted that the Mexican ambassador to Brazil, Laura Esquivel, was also present at the meeting.

On December 29, during the morning conference at the National Palace, AMLO announced that that same day his wife would leave the country for Brazil to represent Mexico.

“Today Beatriz, my wife, is going to represent me at the inauguration of President Lula in Brasilia, it will be on the 1st, starting 2023,” said the federal president.