Tattoos | The tattoo boom can be seen in Luna Toukolehto’s queues in Helsinki: “The majority of my customers are young women”

In the crowning glory A steady hum echoes in the business space located on the stone base of the Art Nouveau building. The soundscape is reminiscent of a dentist.

Lying in a chair Pia Iiramo winces sometimes in pain. That would also be fine for a dentist, but now we’re at the Great Heron tattoo shop. People pay hundreds of euros and queue for months to get in like Iiramo Luna Toukolehton to be tattooed.

“There are far more requests for appointments than there are offers,” Toukolehto says while concentrating on coloring the flower tattooed on Iiramo’s leg.

Toukolehto opens its reservation book for a few days at a time. Then those interested in tattooing can send inquiries about times by e-mail.

The next week will be spent answering e-mails – and the next six months will be spent making wishes come true.

The price estimate for the flower tattoo on Pia Iiramo’s leg is around 450–500 euros.

Always Toukolehto’s reservation books have not been filled so quickly. Toukolehto, who has been in the industry for nine years, says that he invested a lot in social media.

Nowadays, most of the customers find his tattoo bench photo service through Instagram.

“Most of the customers are young women. On the other hand, my oldest customer is 80 years old,” says Toukolehto.

Today, according to Toukolehto, the customer base is diverse. He believes that it is also due to the fact that more and more people are getting tattoos.

In the past, according to Toukolehto, there were fewer tattoo studios and artists, and customers did not have as many options between different styles.

“I sell the entire year’s reservation calendar in less than five minutes. This has been the case for ten years. But when one person is working with two hands, and if you are sick and have children, in the end, there is very little time to offer. Even if the booking books are full and the tattooist is overworked, it can still be financially tight to manage as an entrepreneur. Unofficial home studios bring unhealthy competition to the industry, which circumvents statutory fees.” Leena Lumilampi, The Flower Shop Tattoo

Finland President of the Tattoo Artists Association FTAA Laura Koski signs Toukolehto’s view.

“With these customer volumes, we can no longer talk about tattoos being on the margins,” says Koski.

He represents a union that includes about 200 tattoo artists. In general, it is difficult to measure the growth of the tattoo industry, because the number of tattoos taken is not recorded.

However, the growth of Nordic Tattoo Supplies, the largest seller of tattoo supplies in Finland, is indicative of the industry’s development. The company’s turnover last year was more than 10 million, while in 2021 the turnover was a good 7 million and in 2020 4.7 million.

“In general, the popularity of tattoos has been growing every year. But like in other sectors, inflation and the weakening of purchasing power affect demand,” says Koski.

In the tattoo industry, there is a fear that a tattoo, considered a luxury product, is the first thing that people get rid of in financially tight times.

“Competition in the industry is constantly getting tougher. We are ready to look for the right tattoo artist far away, even abroad. Customers are very quality conscious these days, thanks to social media. Our tattooists usually have lines of two or three months. The number of customers is at a higher level than before the corona years, but a lot of work has been done for that.” Ilari Lehtosalo, Krunikan Leima

To the field more and more authors are also applying. by The Flowershop Tattoo studio Leena Lumilampi says that last year there were 72 applications for traineeships. Five years ago, six interested people applied to become an intern.

Laura Koski hopes that this is exactly how those interested in the field would act.

“The best information can only be obtained from the teachings of a professional,” he says.

Koski believes that the tattoo industry is changing in an even more professional direction is one of the reasons for the increase in popularity. Customers consider tattoos to be safer than before.

“The industry has developed enormously. Higher quality equipment is available, and a lot of attention is paid to customer safety,” says Koski.

Luna Toukolehto’s style is neotraditional. At the request of regular customers, he may also tattoo in, for example, old school style or realistically.

Laura Koski comes up with other explanations for the growing popularity of tattoos. He believes that the body positivity movement has influenced the fact that one’s own body is used more and more as a means of self-expression. According to Koski, tattoos are a way to express the right to self-determination of one’s own body.

“Some regular customers have been coming for 30 years. After being in the industry for a long time, you have formed your own customer base. Usually, when I open my booking calendar, it immediately fills up for months ahead. The world situation can now be seen in the sense that there are fewer inquiries. During the Corona era, people saved money from traveling and other things, and it was used more for tattoos.” Eppu Walli, Blue Dragon Tattoo

In addition, the visibility of tattoos on social media increases interest.

“Tattoos are art. In addition, they are a way to highlight one’s own world of values,” says Koski.