Monday afternoon at Tortoliin the province of Nuoro, Beatrice Ubaldi he lost his life. She was on the street and was walking with her dog, when suddenly a car arrived, a Fiat Panda, which did not see her and ran right over her. There was nothing for her to do: after two hours she passed away in the hospital.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, around 5 pm, in viale Pirastu in Tortolì, in the province of Nuoro. The woman was hit by a Fiat Panda which at that moment was traveling along the road in the direction of state road number 198.

The 51-year-old woman, originally from Urbino – but a long-time resident of Sardinia – and a teacher at a local high school, she was walking her dog when the small car hit her, also crushing her animal, which unfortunately didn’t make it, like the its owner.

The sanitary ware tried to revive her on the spot where the accident took place, but unfortunately there was nothing they could do. The injuries reported were too deep and the woman died a couple of hours later: the doctors were unable to do anything to save her life.

Traffic was blocked in order to allow rescuers to intervene and the men of the Tortolì road and police station to make all the necessary findings, to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened. The man driving the Panda is being investigated for crime road. He tried to brake, but couldn’t dodge the woman and her dog.

Beatrice Ubaldi was 51 years old and worked as a teacher in a high school

Originally from Urbino, in the Marche region, Beatrice Ubaldi taught philosophy and human sciences at the Leonardo Da Vinci secondary school in Lanusei. But she also had hours of lessons in Tortolì.

The woman leaves behind her husband and two small children.