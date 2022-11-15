On November 15, 1905, the first “omnibuses” that did not use horses in their traction were presented in Berlin. Debut was surrounded by breakdowns. The first two motor-powered buses were assembled by the Daimler factory in Berlin. The maiden voyage would be four days later, on a Sunday. But the debut was surrounded by breakdowns, as it could not be otherwise for such a complicated vehicle at the time. A technical failure soon sent one of the models back to the garage.

The second one, however, did not do badly and carried 37 passengers at once: 16 inside, three on the footboard and 18 on the top floor, also called “jardineira”, where the ticket only cost half. The population of Berlin immediately approved the new public transport vehicle.

On the first day, 3,900 passengers tested it. The next day, the maiden voyage made headlines in every newspaper. The diaries highlighted the speed of the new vehicle, the silence of the brakes. Only the big, rubber-covered rear wheels still squealed.

Animal traction continued for another 18 years

The sense of organization in traffic at the time was already great, so it did not take long for the installation of fixed places for boarding and disembarking, like the trams. The animal-powered omnibus (from the Latin for “for all”) continued to circulate for another 18 years.

On the one hand, they had the economic advantage in their favor, but ended up being trampled by modernization. Each vehicle needed five animals, which could travel a maximum of 30 kilometers.

As the streets began to be paved and the distances covered by public transport became greater and greater, horses began to give way to motorized vehicles. In 1902, the complete electrification of Berlin’s road system had been completed, allowing the optimization of underground trams and subways, faster and more punctual.

When the First World War broke out in 1914, 336 motorized buses circulated in Berlin. In general, used only by men, as ladies had great difficulties inside the vehicle because of the huge hats in vogue at the time.