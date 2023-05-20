Next week Polyphony Digital will launch the patches 1.34 Of Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 and PS4 it will add 3 cars for free for all players. The news comes directly from studio boss Kazunori Yamauchi.

As per tradition, Yamauchi did not reveal exactly what the three new racing cars of the game will be but shared aimage teaser that shows their silhouettes, thus leaving the players the task of deducing which models they are.

The writer is not an automotive enthusiast, so we rely on the hypotheses launched by the GTPlanet portal, according to which the cars in question will be the 1971 Ford Maverick of the Greening Auto Company (the car opposite), theAlfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA (the one at the bottom) and finally the Nissan Skyline R32.

In addition to the new vehicles, the 1.34 patch of Gran Turismo 7 could also include other innovations, such as circuits and competitions, and the classic plethora of fixes for more and less known problems. To know for sure, however, we will have to wait for the publication of the update and the official notes over the next few days.

We remind you that on September 20 the Gran Turismo official film. To pass the time, here is our special dedicated to the true story that inspired the PlayStation Productions film.